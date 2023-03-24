Home News Loja’s fair trade strategy is internationally recognized – Crónica
World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO), the highest Fair Trade organization in the world, after the results of the international comprehensive audit, at the Loja Trade Fair Corporation (CFL), has decided that this organization, for the fifth consecutive year, maintain International Fair Trade Certification; with which, it joins the group of 7 organizations that bear this certification, and the only case, in the south of Ecuador.

According to the executive director, Diego Lara León, the recognition they have just received would be reliable proof that “the CFL works with financial transparency and complies with international Fair Trade regulations”, which will allow it to access funds from international cooperation to promote entrepreneurship, access differentiated trade markets, but also to form part of the global network, using the Fair Trade seal for the products of entrepreneurs accompanied by the corporation; even, as “endorsement to work with various international cooperation agencies.”

The World Fair Trade Organization in Latin America (WFTO-LA) has 67 members in 12 countries, which have the principles of fair trade at the center of their mission and at the center of their activity. It represents the fair trade chain from production to sale, including producer cooperatives and associations, export marketing companies, importers, retailers, fair trade networks and support organizations, reads the body’s presentation. international.

For his part, Diego Lara reported that several institutional actions had to be complied with in order to be able to compete for the endorsement, for example, carrying out strategic planning based on support for the productive sector. “We built management and impact indicators, we changed the structure in the internal regulations to demonstrate efficiency, transparency and impact in the community, we trained the CFL team to work under fair trade principles, but we also had to work with the entrepreneurial sector , throughout the value chain, and in addition, we carry out comprehensive audits on an annual basis; Finally, we build strategic alliances with organizations that promote sustainable development in the southern region of the country and at the national level”, he explained.

Fair trade is a commercial relationship, based on dialogue, transparency and respect, which seeks greater equity in international trade. It contributes to sustainable development by offering better business conditions and ensuring the rights of marginalized producers and workers, especially in the south of the continent. Fair trade organizations have a clear commitment as the main focus of their mission. They, backed by consumers, are actively engaged in supporting producers, raising awareness and in the campaign to change the rules and practice of conventional international trade, the organization reports. (YO)

