In April 2019, the comedian and troubadour Yedinson Ned Flórez, better known as ‘Lokillo’, announced the opening of a barbershop that drew a lot of attention among his community of followers. However, the business ceased to exist at the beginning of 2022.

And although few knew the reason why it all ended, the man from Antioquia revealed the details of what happened in chapter number 18 of ‘Perros criollos’, a YouTube program he does in the company of Julián Gaviria (‘El de las fotos’) and Juan Pablo Hernández (‘Jotapé’), who were also his partners in that undertaking.

The first thing the members of the comedy show told was that the initiative to venture into the world of barbershops was carried out by Hernández, who wanted to take advantage of Flórez’s recognition to make him the image of the establishment.

It was then that ‘Jotapé’ and ‘Lokillo’ went in search of two more partners: Jeison Orozco (troubadour known as ‘Natilla’) and ‘El de las fotos’. However, the latter was not convinced of the investment they should make.

“I was the first to try to demotivate them with that idea, but they have an overwhelming and even contagious optimism (…) so I asked Juan Pablo how much a cut cost, I did the calculations and told him that, to make this a profitable business with that value of service, it was time to do a very large number of hairdressing ”, initially explained Julián Gaviria.

Despite the fact that the calculations did not support the business idea, much less between four partners, they decided that the barbershop would be a reality. However, they had to find the premises in Bogotá and adapt the place.

“It was then that ‘Natilla’ brought an architect, but what a gomelo man and me with those debts on top —because I had requested a loan to undertake—, more scared than a bald man in El Salvador because he wanted to charge us a million dollars to remove any screw ”, added ‘Jotapé’ in the ‘Perros criollos’ show.

Against all odds ‘Lokillo Barberías’ opened its doors. However, they began to have some problems, such as when one of his collaborators accidentally cut off the ear of an elderly client or the time a hairdresser was caught smoking marijuana in one of the bathrooms.

Despite some difficulties, they were doing well. Reason for which they made the decision to sell some franchises throughout the country, but the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic cut short these possibilities.

“One day we decided to take a trainer to the barbers, we hired him, we paid him a lot of money for a three-day course and the first day he arrived with covid. We paid him to train the bald ones and he disabled them (…) The barbershop was doing well, we only had three weak moments: the pre-pandemic, the pandemic and the post-pandemic,” Juan Pablo Hernández said with a laugh.

Finally, ‘Lokillo Barberías’ had to close and the four partners divided up what was left.

Why does Lokillo refuse to participate in ‘MasterChef Celebrity’?

In an interview that the comedian gave to Infobae Colombia, precisely in the facilities of his barbershop, he took the opportunity to reveal the reasons that led him to say “no” to the most popular cooking reality show in the country.

“They already invited me and I said no. What happens is that I am not very interested in these programs, I think that I take advantage of that time building other things, ”she said.

Although he refuses to be there, the man born in Dabeiba admits that he enjoys this type of format, especially when his humor colleagues are the ones who stand out, since he believes that in this guild an individual achievement becomes a collective recognition.

“Just today I was talking with ‘Moth’ (Nelson Polanía) that everything that happens to comedians is really happening to comedy, above names. If today ‘Lokillo’ is nominated for an award, it is the comedy that he wins and, in the same way, if a comedian wins a reality show, it is the comedy that he wins. And in the case of ‘MasterChef’ they have always had a colleague who comes to provide the share of joy, ”he concluded in his interview with Infobae Colombia. with Infobae

