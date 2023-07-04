Lollobrigida, ‘food safety cannot be guaranteed with synthetic food’

Rome, July 4. (beraking latest news) – “Research is fundamental, it is the real challenge these days. Strampelli is the antisign of the green revolution, for the same land it doubles production: this is the choice that must be made not only at the Italian level, but also…

Rome, July 4. (beraking latest news) – “Research is fundamental, it is the real challenge these days. Strampelli is the herald of the green revolution, for the same land it doubles production: this is the choice that must be made not only in Italy, but also in Europe and worldwide to help grow in terms of production”. Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests said it on the sidelines of the presentation of the memorandum of understanding for the protection and enhancement of the Nazareno Strampelli Collection which was held at the Masaf.

“Food safety is not guaranteed with synthetic food, but with quality food. We have a duty to support this process”, the minister said again.

“We will dedicate a trilogy to Strampelli, Sereni and Serpieri, which are three pillars, ways of dealing with the agricultural system to enhance its possibilities for centralizing a territorial development project on agriculture. Where agriculture and livestock are lacking, the environment is no better and everything falls apart”, explained Lollobrigida. “Together with other ministries, not only that of Culture, we have made the candidacy of Italian cuisine a UNESCO heritage site travel so that it is also an example of how we Italians know how to represent better than others, which is that of quality, and we must be We all work in great synergy, in the Meloni government with a vision of a stronger, more capable, more proud of what it has, but above all more aware of what it can give,” he concluded.