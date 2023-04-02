Home News Lollobrigida, work in the fields, not on the couch with income – Veneto
Lollobrigida, work in the fields, not on the couch with income – Veneto

Minister at Vinitaly talking about the flow of migrants

(ANSA) – VERONA, APRIL 02 – “Manpower is needed in the countryside and young Italians must know that it is not demeaning to go to work in agriculture. Indeed, what is not a model of civilization is not going to work, staying on the sofa and burdening the shoulders of others with the citizen’s income”. o said the minister of agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, speaking at Vinitaly in Verona on the issue of flows, for the seasonal quotas required for the harvest campaigns. “On the flows – he added – there is the will to organize them seriously, contrasting illegal immigration, and providing training in the countries of origin of the migrants,”. (HANDLE).

