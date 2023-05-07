Lomami: return to calm after community clashes in Kamiji

Screenshot “/>

Calm returned this Saturday, May 6 in the localities of Bena Kalobo and Bena Mukoyi in the Bena Mwanta Numbi and Bena Mwadi groups in the province of Lomami, following the presence of agents of the Congolese National Police (PNC) from Mwene-Ditu. The provisional results of their clashes last Thursday reported one death and several serious injuries, including one in critical condition.

According to the Kamiji territory administrator, Antoine Yavu Katambangala, the inhabitants of these two localities are fighting over the limits of arable land.

It all started last Wednesday evening when the inhabitants of Bena Mukoyi went to the fields to share out the portions of land they should cultivate next season.

Having learned this information, he continues, those of Bena Kalobo organized to attack them. One of them who was armed shot in the direction of a resident of Bena Mukoyi, who died immediately.

The victim’s body was buried last Thursday.

Other people not yet counted were injured after receiving stray bullets. One injured is in critical condition.

Antoine Yavu Katambangala specifies that after the clashes, the inhabitants of these two localities emptied their villages and are currently in the bush.

The police are currently visible in both localities.

This is the umpteenth time that the inhabitants of these two localities clash. The latest court decisions have never been respected by one of the parties who lost the case, say other sources contacted on the spot by Radio Okapi.