Home » Lomami: return to calm after community clashes in Kamiji
News

Lomami: return to calm after community clashes in Kamiji

by admin
Lomami: return to calm after community clashes in Kamiji

Screenshot “/>

Calm returned this Saturday, May 6 in the localities of Bena Kalobo and Bena Mukoyi in the Bena Mwanta Numbi and Bena Mwadi groups in the province of Lomami, following the presence of agents of the Congolese National Police (PNC) from Mwene-Ditu. The provisional results of their clashes last Thursday reported one death and several serious injuries, including one in critical condition.

They clashed last Thursday and the provisional report shows one dead and several seriously injured, including one in critical condition.

According to the Kamiji territory administrator, Antoine Yavu Katambangala, the inhabitants of these two localities are fighting over the limits of arable land.

It all started last Wednesday evening when the inhabitants of Bena Mukoyi went to the fields to share out the portions of land they should cultivate next season.

Having learned this information, he continues, those of Bena Kalobo organized to attack them. One of them who was armed shot in the direction of a resident of Bena Mukoyi, who died immediately.

The victim’s body was buried last Thursday.

Other people not yet counted were injured after receiving stray bullets. One injured is in critical condition.

Antoine Yavu Katambangala specifies that after the clashes, the inhabitants of these two localities emptied their villages and are currently in the bush.

The police are currently visible in both localities.

This is the umpteenth time that the inhabitants of these two localities clash. The latest court decisions have never been respected by one of the parties who lost the case, say other sources contacted on the spot by Radio Okapi.

You may also like

VIDEO | Authorities Investigate Shooting at Mall in...

Silvestre Dangond will return to the stage on...

What students want and expect from the ÖH

The Greek artist Sophia Vari, wife of the...

The hidden face of a problem of proportions

How the health insurance company wants to improve...

Vaccination campaign with high acceptance – breaking latest...

He crashed into a truck while fleeing with...

Mass protests again against judicial reform in Israel

President Tshisekedi attends work in Bujumbura

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy