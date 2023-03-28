Road linking Mwene-Ditu (Lomami) to Mbuji-Mayi (Kasaï-Oriental), DRC.

Radio Okapi “/>

About thirty leaders of human rights organizations and local authorities of Mwene-Ditu (Lomami) have been participating since Tuesday, March 28 in a workshop on the creation of a space for democratic exchange.

This activity is part of the project to strengthen social dialogue and participatory democracy, implemented by the Center for Popular Studies and Training for Human Rights (CEFOP/DH).

The legal assistant and training officer at the NGO CEFOP/DH, Clément Mukendi, explains that the workshop aims to create a climate of understanding and close collaboration between the authorities and local communities:

“We started from the observation that the way of collaborating between civil society organizations and the authorities in the majority of environments or entities was a relationship in which we did not consider ourselves a privileged partner. In the head of each, there were prejudices, things that we mounted that broke the bonds of rapprochement between the two camps. And by implementing these activities, it is a way of bringing the community closer together through civil society to the leaders in order to be able to discuss together the development of their entities”.

He insisted on the need to improve the social conditions of the rural entities and also to facilitate the claims of the community to the authorities by facilitating active participation and constructive dialogue, capable of boosting the development of our entities.

“There are forums for popular expression that will be conducted. There will be advocacy actions, direct meetings with the authorities so that they can deal with the rights of the community”, announced Clément Mukendi.