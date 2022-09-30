There are only a few hours left for the showdown between the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana and his deputy Letizia Moratti. It is precisely the Lombard governor who announced this morning that he will meet the current councilor for regional welfare in his office in the evening, after the rags flew yesterday, when the former mayor of Milan had explained that he had accepted the post during the pandemic with the promise of a passing of the baton that would have been rejected. The definitive break came shortly after with Fontana’s prompt reply that he had specified “I never promised anyone a passing of the baton at the end of my mandate, it is a prerogative of the parties, then as now”. Moratti seems increasingly distant from that Center-right in the Lombardy Region to which he had given his willingness to run in the next regional in 2023. The final lunge at the words of Moratti yesterday had been entrusted to the Lombard coordinator of the Lega Fabrizio Cecchetti: “If someone has changed your mind or team stand aside ».

And on this point Fontana returns this morning, reiterating his ultimatum, answering those who ask him whether or not the vice-presidency of Moratti is in the balance: “If he wants to participate in an adventure different from ours, he will no longer be able to administer alongside us, this seems evident to me ». For the Lombard governor, Moratti will have to clarify whether or not she will be his opponent in the next regional elections, precisely with the civic list that the same vice president said she had built in recent months: “We cannot go on with this strange situation. turning point – concludes Fontana – whether it is clear whether he wants to be part of our team or not ».