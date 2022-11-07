Listen to the audio version of the article

With Letizia Moratti in the running for Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda’s Third Pole (and his civic list LM), the regional teams in Lombardy become a three-way race. In addition to the outgoing governor, the Northern League player Attilio Fontana (in whose council Moratti was councilor for Welfare and vice-president until November 2), there will be the candidate of the Democratic Party who, however, does not yet have a name: it could be Carlo Cottarelli but the led party by Enrico Letta does not exclude the use of primary. What appears certain is that the Democrats will not support the former RAI president and Minister of Education and University in the Berlusconi government.

Moratti and the appeal to the Democratic Party

The day after the announcement of his candidacy, Moratti explains, in an interview with Repubblica, the regions of choice: «The center-right is gone. This was also seen with the first government measures. This is a right that, by dint of building walls, closes us all in a fence ». Then the appeal extended also to the Democratic Party: «We need a new approach, an innovative synthesis between reformism and pragmatism. I also address the Democratic Party and all the other political forces who want to interpret this new phase of change. We need a new, more secular approach, an innovative synthesis between reformism and pragmatism ».

For the Democratic Party Cottarelli hypothesis

The Democratic Party makes a wall: “Moratti has had a political and public path entirely within the center-right, she cannot be our candidate,” said Lombard secretary Vinicio Peluffo. The opposition also applies to a possible ticket with the economist Carlo Cottarelli, a hypothesis re-launched by Calenda. Instead, the hypothesis is that the candidate could be the economist elected on the lists of the Democratic Party. For the Democrats, the solution – always opposed by the Third Pole – of coalition primaries remains standing. Which at this point, however, would be from the hoped-for “wide field” and restricted to the Italian Left, the Greens and + Europe (the scheme seen in politics). The M5s would also be excluded (on the recommendation of the center-left mayors who govern in Lombardy).

The center-right ahead with Fontana

The League meanwhile greeted the former minister “who goes to the left after twenty years with the center right” without “a shred of consistency” and the coalition is compacted around the governor Attilio Fontana who in an interview with the Giornale has now defined ” the need to obtain an official investiture from the parties is superfluous.