Home News Lombardy elections: Pd-M5s meeting, a week to decide on the alliance
News

Lombardy elections: Pd-M5s meeting, a week to decide on the alliance

by admin
Lombardy elections: Pd-M5s meeting, a week to decide on the alliance

First tests of dialogue on the contents between the Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement in view of the Lombardy regional elections. This morning a small delegation of the center-left coalition, formed by the Lombard secretary Vinicio Peluffo, by the regional councilor of the Democratic Party Matteo Piloni, by the regional secretary of the Italian Left Paolo Matteucci, and by the President of the Lombardi Civici Europeisti Movement, Valter Andreazza, met a delegation of the M5s, represented here by the regional coordinator Dario Violi and by the group leader at Pirellone, Nicola Di Marco. On the plate the crux of the next electoral round and the possible alliance for the vote. As reiterated several times by the President of the M5s Giuseppe Conte “programs come first and then the candidates” and the first of a series of meetings focused precisely on this which will examine the merits of the proposals and will have to find common ground to present themselves with a unique application.

Those who attended the meeting speak of a relaxed atmosphere of dialogue and collaboration. The M5s went into greater detail on those five points presented last week in a press conference in the presence of the Conte himself: the environment, infrastructure, health, work and agriculture are the pillars of the program which have been extensively analyzed to see if it could be found a common ground.

The representation of the centre-left coalition presented the programmatic points of the coalition. Today’s is the first in a series of meetings (the next one is scheduled for Tuesday) which by the end of next week will decide whether or not the Pd and M5s will be an alliance in the next elections and therefore the support of the pentastellati for candidate Pierfrancesco Majorino .

See also  Rome disaster in Norway, Bodo Glimt walks on the Giallorossi 6-1

You may also like

Chongqing: The epidemic has steadily declined since December...

In Milan the opposing marches against the war:...

Francesco, the last bell ringer of the Broili...

Hunan officials entered the house as children and...

Performance bonuses, with the conversion into welfare the...

Meloni: “The threshold of 60 euros for Pos?...

Many places in Zhengzhou no longer check nucleic...

“Short” squad: first stop of the season for...

The challenge of actors with disabilities: “Let us...

Francesco, the last bell ringer of Udine: “I’ll...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy