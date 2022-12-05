First tests of dialogue on the contents between the Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement in view of the Lombardy regional elections. This morning a small delegation of the center-left coalition, formed by the Lombard secretary Vinicio Peluffo, by the regional councilor of the Democratic Party Matteo Piloni, by the regional secretary of the Italian Left Paolo Matteucci, and by the President of the Lombardi Civici Europeisti Movement, Valter Andreazza, met a delegation of the M5s, represented here by the regional coordinator Dario Violi and by the group leader at Pirellone, Nicola Di Marco. On the plate the crux of the next electoral round and the possible alliance for the vote. As reiterated several times by the President of the M5s Giuseppe Conte “programs come first and then the candidates” and the first of a series of meetings focused precisely on this which will examine the merits of the proposals and will have to find common ground to present themselves with a unique application.

Those who attended the meeting speak of a relaxed atmosphere of dialogue and collaboration. The M5s went into greater detail on those five points presented last week in a press conference in the presence of the Conte himself: the environment, infrastructure, health, work and agriculture are the pillars of the program which have been extensively analyzed to see if it could be found a common ground.

The representation of the centre-left coalition presented the programmatic points of the coalition. Today’s is the first in a series of meetings (the next one is scheduled for Tuesday) which by the end of next week will decide whether or not the Pd and M5s will be an alliance in the next elections and therefore the support of the pentastellati for candidate Pierfrancesco Majorino .