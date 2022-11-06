At the end the official announcement arrived: Letizia Moratti will be the face of the Third Pole for the race for the Lombardy regional teams. «Together with Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi – writes the former vice president of the Lombardy Region – I shared the start of a path that will see me as a candidate for the presidency of the Lombardy Region. A collaboration that is born supported by the wide and consolidated civic network close to me and by the Third Pole, widely open to the adhesion of all political, cultural, third sector and associations interlocutors ».

The announcement comes a few hours after the “no” of the Lombard Democratic Party to the hypothesis of a Letizia Moratti-Carlo Cottarelli ticket, which this morning had been defined by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, the “perfect” option. At the end of the regional assembly of the Democratic Party, which ended at 2 pm today in Milan, the Lombard secretary Vinicio Peluffo stressed that: “Letizia Moratti’s candidacy is not an option for us: she has a public and political path all to inside the Center-right ». An arm wrestling between Pd and Calenda that seems to have found a conclusion with Moratti’s note and seems to interrupt a possible dialogue.

Interruption perhaps confirmed by the words of the Lombard secretary of the Democratic Party, Vinicio Peluffo. “The fact remains that we Letizia Moratti do not support it,” comments the announcement that Letizia Moratti will be the candidate for the Pirellone of the Third Pole, which at this point certainly seems out of the center-left alliance. “They are the ones who are called out, it does not depend on us” underlines Peluffo who just today proposed the coalition primaries. «Is Moratti their proposal? they have to sit at a table and discuss “not to” diktat “he concludes.

However, the mandate for Peluffo to continue and quickly conclude the dialogue with all the opposition forces to the Fontana junta had issued from the regional assembly of the Democratic Party, proposing the open coalition primaries, which at this point may not include the Third Pole, in case of possible total closure towards the figure of Moratti. If the coalition instead reaches an agreement on a candidate with a different modality in the coalition primaries, this will be submitted to the vote of the regional assembly of the party, currently convened permanently.

The times, as known, are tight, the elections could already take place in February and therefore the deadline set by the regional Democratic Party to reach a decision is November 20. No formalization even with regard to the hypothetical candidate of the Democratic Party in the event that it is not possible to find a square with the other political forces. To those who asked him if Senator Carlo Cottarelli could be the candidate, the Lombard secretary did not reply: “Today the priority is to convince on the coalition primaries, there are many high-profile personalities who have given availability and I think this is a signal” .

However, in the case of primary, a committee of essays will be set up made up of personalities from the Lombard society (even not registered in the Democratic Party), as a guarantee body for their performance. No closed doors for a dialogue even with the 5 stars even if “we record that to date the M5s has remained at the window”.