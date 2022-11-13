Home News Lombardy, Maran (Pd) is a candidate: “I will respond to citizens, not to political agreements”
Pierfrancesco Maran, Pd municipal councilor in Milan, is a candidate for the center-left primary for the regional elections in Lombardy in 2023. “If I am president, I will respond to citizens and not to political agreements”, he said, making his candidacy official at the meeting «The great Lombardy enterprise» at the Franco Parenti theater in Milan.

Pierfrancesco Maran, 42, more than half of whom spent as an administrator in Milan, has been councilor at Palazzo Marino since 2011: he has been responsible for mobility with the Pisapia junta and for urban planning from 2016 to 2021 during the first term of the Sala. After having obtained over 9 thousand preferences from last year’s municipal councils (record of the electoral round), he was confirmed by Sala, with the delegations at home and neighborhood floor.

A leading exponent of the Milanese Democratic Party, he was given as a probable candidate for the 2022 policies, but surprisingly in August his name was excluded from the dem lists. After the September elections, progress is being made for the regional elections in Lombardy.

