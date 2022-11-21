The Lombardy Regional Council has decided: Attilio Fontana will choose the date of the next regional ones. The Pirellone approved in today’s session the amendments to the regional electoral law n. 17/2012 which entrust the President of the Region in office, and no longer to the prefect (representative of the government in the territories, therefore a third figure in the ambit of the regional political confrontation), the signing of the deed calling the elections. Approval faster than expected, given the threats of obstruction by the opposition: a total of 477 agendas and 127 amendments had been presented.

The Northern League bill, first signed by Alessandra Cappellari, was approved with 43 votes in favor and 24 against and all the amendments and agendas presented by various members of the minority groups were rejected. “The law establishes that the president of the Region can call elections no earlier than 30 days prior to the natural end of the legislature and no later than 60 days following or on Sunday included in the further six days”, reads the note from the Regional Council. Therefore, the window available to Fontana to call the polls will go from Sunday 5 February to Sunday 7 May 2023. «It remains the competence of the Ministry of the Interior – continues the note from the Region – to establish a different date from that indicated by the governor opposite of possible mergers with other elections”.

For the opposition in the Council, the change is “a slap in the face to the citizens who show little respect for the institution, an act of arrogance by Fontana and the center-right for mere partisan interest”, comments the leader of the Democratic Party in the Region, Fabio Pizzul. “It is yet another forcing of the method even more than of the merits, dictated by the fear of no longer having the consent of the Lombards”, he adds. Try to reassure the dem regional secretary, Vinicio Peluffo, he says that the center-left “is ready and united”. While the M5s pushes to speed things up. “We wasted time. Now we hope not to lose any more of it and, given that he is now in his faculties, Fontana will immediately put an end to this disastrous experience of regional government and allow the Lombards to vote as soon as possible “, comments the pentastellato councilor Marco Fumagalli, “a shameful choice – he adds – which bends, once again, the regional institution to the interests of the League, as happened with Salvini’s referendum “.

Therefore, the vote will take place in a single round – without a ballot – and the presidential candidate who gets the most votes is awarded a majority bonus to allow governance. The Regional Council also informs that “the procedures for assigning council seats to the individual electoral districts will remain unchanged: the division of seats among the districts is carried out by dividing the total number of inhabitants of the region by the number of seats allocated to the relative Council region (80 in Lombardy) and consequently assigning seats in proportion to the population of each constituency on the basis of whole quotients and the highest remainders”. The population is determined on the basis of the results of the latest general census, reported by the most recent official publication of the Central Statistical Institute.

At least 44 seats (ie 55% of the council seats) are assigned to the lists connected to the elected president of the Region if the president has obtained less than 40% of the valid votes; at least 48 seats (ie 60%) if he gets 40% or more of the valid votes. The winning coalition cannot be assigned more than 56 seats (70%): 23 seats are therefore always guaranteed to the losing lists. Lists whose group has obtained less than 3% in the entire Region are not admitted to the distribution of seats, unless they are linked to a candidate for president who has obtained at least 5% of the valid votes.

To guarantee the representation of each part of the territory, at least one representative of each territory coinciding with the provincial districts (Bergamo, Brescia, Como, Cremona, Lecco, Lodi, Mantua, Milan, Monza and Brianza, Pavia, Sondrio, Varese).