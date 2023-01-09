The list of the Democratic Party that will support Pierfrancesco Majorino in the next regional elections on 12 and 13 February was presented this morning at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan. Twenty-six candidates between old acquaintances of Palazzo Lombardia and new “levers”. At the top of the list is Cosima Buccoliero, prison manager in Turin, and former director of the Bollate prison: «I want to start from my professional experience to remember that the value of a company is not only the economic one, but also the social one and I want to reiterate the importance of ‘attention to the frail, as I have always done as a prison manager», commented the leaders Buccoliero, then quickly touching on health issues as well.

“I have the impression that there is already a shift of Third Pole voters towards me,” said the presidential candidate on the sidelines of the presentation. These are «voters who will make a different choice for Lombardy than the one they made a few months ago when the Third Pole went very well in Lombardy. Instead – he added – in this case they will vote for me to beat Fontana. Also because I don’t think Fontana and Gallera want to meet again». As for the possible but not yet certain support of part of the Northern Committee for Letizia Moratti, he added: «The fact that he is embarking a lot of Northern League supporters, more Northern League supporters than Salvini, is consistent with his political history as an authoritative exponent of the Lombard right . But it doesn’t worry me.”

Within the list of candidates, «perfectly equal, there are thirteen women and thirteen men. The list is also supported by Article 1 and by the socialists with the two doctors Angelo Melluso and Ester Maria Pungolino both involved in the trade union field. Two younger candidates, both 26 years old: Lorenzo Pacini and Paolo Romano», explains the secretary of the Milanese Pd Silvia Roggiani. Paolo Romano, already a candidate in the past policies, is the name indicated by the Young Democrats of Milan Metropolitana. Among the outgoing directors, however, are Pietro Bussolati, Paola Bocci, Carlo Borghetti and Carmela Rozza.

Several local administrators including the municipal councilor of Rho Fulvio Caselli; the vice president of the Municipal Council of Peschiera Borromeo Claudia Bianchi; the former mayor of Cernusco sul Naviglio Eugenio Comincini, the city councilor of Milan and delegate for Labor and Social Policies of the Metropolitan City Diana De Marchi, the mayor of Cesano Boscone and councilor delegate for Environment and Legality in the Metropolitan City Simone Negri; the deputy mayor of Buccinasco with responsibility for the environment, associations and anti-mafia culture Rosa Palone.