MILAN. Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy Region and host at the Pirellone for the first Festival promoted by the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, opens the working day by confirming to journalists that the date of the regional elections will be next February 12th. “On the 13th – explains the outgoing Northern League governor and candidate for the center-right against his former deputy, Letizia Moratti, and the dem Pierfrancesco Majorino – we have to wait for an opinion from the Ministry of the Interior”. The Viminale is in fact evaluating the hypothesis of the proposed double electoral day, in tandem with the Lazio regional elections. “At the moment, only one day is foreseen at the legislative level – added Fontana -. But the government is considering. We will know soon, I think between the end of this week and the beginning of next also because then the rallies will have to be convened».

As for the electoral polls – the last one carried out by Winpoll sees Majorino at 20.9%, Moratti at 27.1% and Fontana at 42.8% – and the possibility that the former Welfare councilor could steal votes from the centre-right, Fontana he says he is worried: «I never am when elections are faced in a democratic way. Everyone will then evaluate proposals and projects and decide who to vote for».

Fontana had the opportunity to reason with reporters also on the topic of the day, that of regional autonomy almost five years after the referendum of Lombardy and Veneto: «For now, the proposals are a bit generic. I would like you to enter into the merits, specifically. The “not good” without contents and alternative proposals is not constructive», commented Fontana. “These are just statements of principle.” Then, from the stage of the festival, he added: «The principles of horizontal subsidiarity must be underlined more and more, with the municipalities, with the private sector». Fontana also reiterated one of the concepts dear to the League: the role of the provinces, arguing that they should be “relaunched” and that they must acquire “an ever greater role in our country”.