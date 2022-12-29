After the meeting last December 20 at the Pirellone, this time it was Attilio Fontana who went to Gemonio, to the senatùr’s house, to continue the dialogue in view of next February’s regionals. The president of the Lombardy Region and center-right candidate for a second term came out smiling from Umberto Bossi’s villa in Varesotto, reporting that he had come to wish him well and explaining that he was working to “unite”.

The promoters of the Northern Committee, the MEP Angelo Ciocca and the former secretary of the Lombard League Paolo Grimoldi also took part in the meeting. The intention of the Committee – related sources close – would be to involve the Northern League’s deputy secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, asking him to participate in a new meeting precisely through Fontana. The date should be defined in the next few days, when the Economy Minister will have finished the courtroom work for the approval of the economic manoeuvre. As a guideline, the three should meet “in the North” after the Epiphany, even if a first contact could already take place after December 31st. The number two of the Carroccio, therefore, should plead the “Northern” cause with his federal secretary Salvini for the candidacy of individual councilors on the Fontana list. As emerged after the first meeting at the Pirellone, Bossi and his colleagues had given their full willingness to support the Northern League’s re-nomination for the presidency of the Lombardy Region in exchange for a few boxes in the electoral lists. But from the League, at present the doors are closed to a possible “split” list. The fear is that phenomena such as that of the Northern Committee could set a “bad example” and lead to other internal splits or currents. The fact is, as again reported by the Bossi Committee, that «much will depend on the polls. How long will this League be able to attract votes in its territories ». For this reason, they argue from the Northern Committee, their presence is essential.