Pierfrancesco Majorino will be the centre-left candidate in the Lombardy regional elections. At 9 pm on November 17, the coalition’s official request for availability for candidacy arrived at the end of a meeting attended by representatives of the alliance. After just over an hour, the answer: “I am honored and excited,” said Majorino. «Starting tomorrow I will meet the forces of the centre-left – he explains – to build together, and according to the shared methods, the strongest possible proposal to change the page in the Region. We can beat Attilio Fontana’s right and I am convinced that we will do our best». It will be up to him to challenge Fontana and Letizia Moratti, candidate for the third pole.

Pierfrancesco Majorino has always been on the left. Since he began his military career in the student movement. In 2004, at the age of 31, he became secretary of the Milan DS. Two years later he joined the city council, where from 2008 to 2011 he was the leader of the Democratic Party. The head of the opposition, therefore, while the mayor was Letizia Moratti. From 2011, with the victory of Giuliano Pisapia, he became councilor for social policies, a role he maintained even five years later with Giuseppe Sala. His many battles for rights, including those of immigrants.

A commitment that in March 2019 leads him to be the soul of the People procession – first the people who bring around 200 thousand people to the procession in Milan. In the same year he was elected to the European Parliament with 93,175 preferences. Born in Milan in 1973, he has two children. He is now married to Caterina Sarfatti, the daughter of Riccardo, who was candidate for governor of Lombardy in 2005. Granddaughter of the poet Giancarlo Majorino, she shared his passion for writing. His first book Youth year zero is from 2000. The latest, published with Mondadori, in 2022 is Sister revolution. The title of the previous work is prophetic: The Surrender. For the love of Lombardy: understanding the disaster to heal its woundswritten with Lorenzo Zacchetti.