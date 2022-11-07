Home News Lombardy, the Democratic Party says Moratti rejects: “There is no reason in the world to nominate it”
Lombardy, the Democratic Party says Moratti rejects: "There is no reason in the world to nominate it"

Lombardy, the Democratic Party says Moratti rejects: “There is no reason in the world to nominate it”

“There is no reason in the world for the Democratic Party to apply for Moratti.” Sources of the Nazarene interviewed by the breaking latest news say so. “Moratti was minister of the Berlusconi government and councilor of the junta that did the worst in Europe,” add dal Nazareno. «And this at a time when the Democratic Party was uphill and was winning everything there was to win in the administrative offices. It is the unveiling of Renzi’s project with Carlo Calenda as a spare wheel ”, they conclude from the headquarters of the Democratic Party.

