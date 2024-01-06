Lommel friend Zoë Snoeks still in jail, her parents respond: “Justice must be done” (Domestic)

Luc Snoeks and Rowena Thoelen, the parents of the deceased Zoë Snoeks from Meerhout, have responded openly for the first time to the local television channel RTV about the possible murder of their daughter. Zoë Snoeks died in 2021, her Lommel friend Joeri is in custody on suspicion of murder. “Justice must be done,” Luc and Rowena hope.

At the end of the year, reporter Stefan Buelens from RTV talked to people who were in the RTV news last year. ‘The year of’… contained some moving testimonies. Such as that of Zoë Snoeks’ parents, who responded for the first time in the program. The young woman from Meerhout died in the Ardennes on November 2, 2021.

The public prosecutor’s office in Wallonia classified the death as an unfortunate fall from a cliff, but Zoë’s parents did not believe that version. They brought the research to Flanders. The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office reopened the investigation and at the beginning of October 2023, Joeri J., Zoë’s friend, was arrested on suspicion of murder. The man is still in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“The moment you hear that he has been arrested is hard. That doesn’t make us happy. We will not get our daughter back, but justice must be done,” Luc told RTV. “He was a regular at home here and we did everything we could to make him feel at home,” adds Rowena.

