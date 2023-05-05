Lonato J25/As Binah vs Entente 2: the duel for maintenance!

The 25th day of the D1 Lonato opens its doors this Friday. On this occasion, the seventh As Binah welcomes the ninth Entente 2 to the municipal stadium of Kara.

‹‹ We only need 6 points to maintain so we go there to fight hard to see what it can give ›› launched Folivia Fofo the coach of Entente 2. Everything leads us to believe that the yellow and blue of Kodjoviakopé Adjololo are going to Kara with the intention of pocketing the three points this with a view, not only to take revenge for the first leg lost 0 goals against one, but also to quickly ensure the maintenance.

To succeed in this mission, Folivia Fofo must count on Honoré Kpégba, double scorer, the past weekend against Gomido, Seyram Amouzou, Hundede-Kissimbo Abel and others. On the last 5 meetings, Entente 2 comes out with 3 wins, a draw and a defeat against 4 draws and a defeat for As Binah. Statistics that make football fans say that agreement 2 seems to have the favor of predictions in this confrontation. Even if the foals of Ouadja Latam have not yet said their last word, they are having difficulty finding their football from the first part of the championship. Desouza Antonio, Adry Kossi Agbeko, the experienced Emmanuel Mathias and his family must find their Latin to stop this haemorrhage of 5 games without a win.

This meeting promises to be attractive. The appointment is therefore this Friday at 3 p.m. to discover the winner of this match.

The schedule for the 25th day