Beaten to death and left on the ground at the back of a pub in London. In the club Marco Pannone, 25, worked as a waiter. Grandson of chef Massimiliano Sepe and originally from Fondi in the province of Latina, he is in a drug-induced coma in the intensive care unit of King’s College Hospital.

The doctors operated on him urgently with the removal of part of the skullcap in an attempt to save him.