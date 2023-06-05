London court for extradition of ex-Meinl banker Weinzierl

However, nothing has been finally decided yet, because Weinzierl’s lawyer announced in a press release that he wanted to appeal.

“My client is extremely disappointed with today’s ruling, which is just another example of the UK courts giving in to US authorities and abusing this country’s extradition laws,” the press release said. However, the judgment did not take into account the counter-arguments put forward by the lawyer.

Weinzierl was lured to Britain by the CIA on false pretenses and arrested on fabricated charges, the press release said. He continues to protest his innocence. In a “Kurier” interview in May, Weinzierl complained that the presumption of innocence was de facto overridden in extradition proceedings and that he had no access to the US file and could therefore hardly defend himself against false statements.

The ex-Meinl banker has been stuck in London for two years, but is free on bail. The US judiciary accuses Weinzierl of tax evasion in connection with the Brazilian Odebrecht bribe scandal. It is the presumption of innocence. In the United States, Weinzierl faces up to 70 years in prison.

