Home » London court for extradition of ex-Meinl banker Weinzierl
News

London court for extradition of ex-Meinl banker Weinzierl

by admin
London court for extradition of ex-Meinl banker Weinzierl

However, nothing has been finally decided yet, because Weinzierl’s lawyer announced in a press release that he wanted to appeal.

“My client is extremely disappointed with today’s ruling, which is just another example of the UK courts giving in to US authorities and abusing this country’s extradition laws,” the press release said. However, the judgment did not take into account the counter-arguments put forward by the lawyer.

Weinzierl was lured to Britain by the CIA on false pretenses and arrested on fabricated charges, the press release said. He continues to protest his innocence. In a “Kurier” interview in May, Weinzierl complained that the presumption of innocence was de facto overridden in extradition proceedings and that he had no access to the US file and could therefore hardly defend himself against false statements.

The ex-Meinl banker has been stuck in London for two years, but is free on bail. The US judiciary accuses Weinzierl of tax evasion in connection with the Brazilian Odebrecht bribe scandal. It is the presumption of innocence. In the United States, Weinzierl faces up to 70 years in prison.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

See also  “Pierre”, Luca and Nicolò's first sartorial kitchen



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Multi-National Maritime Exercise Opens in Indonesia, U.S. and...

The club and Werner agree on a contract...

Eugenio Chicas opts for former ARENA candidate

Discover how to learn English effectively in the...

Economy: Dax decreases – Bundesbank announces further interest...

Unicef ​​names 13-year-old activist as first environmental defender...

Political parties and movements will be trained on...

German bonds give way

Firm cultural self-confidence, determined to build the modern...

MAG trains Chunchi students

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy