London (Net News) After Rishi Sonak of Indian origin assumed the position of the British Prime Minister, for the first time in the history of the United Kingdom, a grand iftar dinner was organized in the official residence of the Prime Minister, 10 Downing Street.

The highlight of the event was the arrangement of delicious Pakistani food for the participants. Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands welcomed the guests at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Great Britain and acknowledged the contribution of Muslims in the development of Great Britain.

A magnificent table at @10DowningStreet ready for the Iftar reception for British Muslim communities. Food provided by Raja Suleman Raza MBE from @SpiceVilTooting. An honour to welcome Muslims from across the country on behalf of the @Conservatives with @ConservativeMF! pic.twitter.com/LQDnC41R1J — Greg Hands (@GregHands) March 28, 2023

Important Muslim leaders were also present at the Iftar dinner where special arrangements were made for Zaan, recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers.

Famous chef Sulaiman Raza and Spice Village were hired to prepare Pakistani cuisine. The guests appreciated the hospitality of the organizers while enjoying the delicious food.

In addition, in another iftar dinner at Lancaster House, British Foreign Minister Cammy Bednoch and Trade Minister Lord Johnson addressed the participants. The ministers expressed their determination to make London the center of Islamic finance in the world.