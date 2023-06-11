London: Members of King Charles’ Guard overturn at rehearsal

Watch video: Members of King Charles’ Guard faint during rehearsal for birthday party.

Heatwave in London and its aftermath. At least three members of Britain’s Royal Guard collapsed during a rehearsal for King Charles’ birthday celebrations on Saturday. With temperatures above 30 degrees and big black fur hats on their heads, the circumstances were pretty extreme for the musicians. The reason for the rehearsal is the traditional event “Trooping of the Color” on June 17th. But the work on the finishing touches coincided with the first really hot day in Great Britain. And meteorologists predict that there is a very high probability that this year, like last year, a record-breaking hot summer could hit the country. More