London: Russian tank farms are repeatedly the target of attacks

LONDON (dpa-AFX) – British secret services see a weak point in the Russian army in tank farms near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Since the beginning of the year, these have been repeatedly damaged, especially those near the border and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, the British Ministry of Defense said in a brief report on Twitter on Thursday. Just a few days ago, a tank farm caught fire near the Crimean Bridge after a drone attack.

London suspects that the frequency of these attacks will have consequences: Moscow will probably be forced to reorganize its logistics and protect the fuel better or store it in less threatened areas, it said.

The Ministry of Defense in London has been publishing daily information on the course of the war since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, citing intelligence information. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign./swe/DP/mis