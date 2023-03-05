Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in an interview with the “Mail on Sunday” in the direction of arriving migrants: “Have no illusions, if you come here illegally you will not be able to stay.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is opting for a tougher approach to migration policy

The government therefore wants to restrict the right to apply for asylum for people who come across the English Channel on inflatable boats, for example, and instead be able to deport them directly to East African Rwanda or other countries. This is reported by the British news agency PA and the BBC, among others.

Criticism of Rwanda plans

In fact, with few exceptions, there are very few legal ways for people fleeing the UK to enter the country. The British government has already been sharply criticized for its previous plans for Rwanda, including by the UN refugee agency UNHCR. Migrants should apply for asylum in Rwanda and – if granted – be able to live there. A return to Great Britain is not planned.

Since the European Court of Human Rights intervened, there have not yet been any deportation flights from Great Britain to Rwanda. The increasing number of people who come to Great Britain via the English Channel and enter the UK irregularly has long been a thorn in the side of the government in London. Restricting immigration and maintaining control of one’s own borders was one of the core promises of leaving the European Union (Brexit).

