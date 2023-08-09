Long Beach Government Begins $500 Stimulus Check Payments for Guaranteed Income Program

Long Beach, California – Attention all individuals who qualified for the Pilot Program for Guaranteed Income, the government of California has announced that you will soon be receiving your long-awaited $500 stimulus check. The payments, set to begin on August 16, will provide much-needed relief to eligible Long Beach residents.

Under the Long Beach Recovery Act, the city allocated approximately $2 million to support low-income families living in the Midwest. The pilot program, known as “The Long Beach Pledge,” aims to deliver $500 direct payments over a period of 12 months to 250 families. The first batch of payments is scheduled to arrive next Wednesday.

The decision to focus on the Midwest was based on official information stating that nearly half of the residents in the chosen zone live below 150% of the poverty level in the United States. This program specifically aims to alleviate the financial burdens caused by poverty rates and the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for qualification closed in February, and while 250 families were deemed eligible, the exact number of applicants who did not meet the requirements remains undisclosed. Nonetheless, for those who were approved, the payments will be deposited through various platforms including PayPal, direct deposit, Venmo, or a prepaid card.

The guarantee of this income will undoubtedly bring significant relief to families facing financial hardships in Long Beach. As the nation continues to navigate the uncertain waters of the pandemic, initiatives such as these provide a glimmer of hope for those in need.

Please stay tuned for further updates and guidance on the pilot program for guaranteed income in Long Beach, California.

