Long bridge of Ferragosto, queues on all roads

Long bridge of Ferragosto, queues on all roads

Traffic at a crawl in Taibon in front of the Radio Più headquarters

Intense traffic and slowdowns from the motorway exit at Cadore to Agordino

BRIDGE IN THE ALPS. Saturday of intense traffic towards the north on all the main routes of the province, with queues at the A27 exit both on the motorway and on the slip road to Cadola.

The intense traffic, favored by the long weekend with the August holiday, started already around 8 and continued throughout the morning. The Belluno traffic police, which monitor the tourist exodus towards the mountain, detected slowdowns and queues along the link road from Pian di Vedoia to Cadola in the north direction. Queues and heavy traffic in the last stretch of the motorway are also recorded at past noon. At 1.30 pm Autostade per l’Italia signals a queue kilometer between the toll booth exit and the Alemagna due to heavy traffic on ordinary roads.

Intense traffic also in the Longaronese area, in the direction of Cadore, where the two-way reopening of the Alemagna with the suspension of the deviation towards the lower part of Longarone offered a bit of respite.

Queues at the Ponte nelle Alpi viaduct exiting the A27 at half past twelve (webcam of Autostrade per l’Italia)

Road traffic is already higher than in recent days throughout the upper part of the province, from Cortina to Santo Stefano di Cadore. Queues and slowdowns are also recorded in Agordino, where between Taibon and Cencenighe you proceed at a walking pace.

