Long-distance Bronze Age connections: Baltic amber in Aššur

Aššur (now Qala’at Sherqat), on the west bank of the Tigris in Iraq, is one of the most important archaeological sites in northern Mesopotamia. The beginnings of settlement go back to the 3rd millennium BC. back. end of the 19th century B.C. the city became the center of an Assyrian territorial state.

From 1903 to 1914, the Royal Museums in Berlin and the German Orient Society conducted excavations in Aššur under the direction of Walter Andrae (1875–1956). One of the aims of the excavation was to study the great ziggurat (stepped temple tower). In April 1914, in search of the foundation layers, the excavators widened an existing old tunnel. They uncovered several thousand beads of shell, stone, glass and pottery lying directly on the bedrock beneath the first layer of mudbricks. On the basis of find-sharing agreements, parts of the finds ended up in the collection of the Near Eastern Museum in Berlin.

Among the beads were two disk-shaped ones, the material of which differed from the others. They have now been re-examined by researchers from the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archeology in Saxony-Anhalt, the Martin Luther University in Halle-Wittenberg and the State Museums in Berlin.

Two amber beads from the Baltic States

Fragments of the two beads were examined in 2019 by the Rathgen Research Laboratory of the National Museums in Berlin – Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation using Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR). Despite severe weathering, the spectra broadly matched those of Baltic amber (succinite), suggesting that the amber beneath the great ziggurat of Aššur most likely originated in the Baltic or North Sea region. They belong to the period around 1800 BC. or the first half of the 18th century B.C. Chr.

Long-distance contacts in the early Bronze Age

The beads thus represent one of the earliest examples of amber in Southwest Asia and also one of the most remote from the find areas in the Baltic States. The extreme rarity of amber in the Mediterranean and Near East before about 1550 BC. BC and the restriction to high-ranking contexts can be explained by the fact that the Central German Aunjetitz culture, whose wealth and importance is expressed in the richly furnished princely tombs (Leubingen, Helmsdorf, Bornhöck), for example in the Nebra sky disk, the paths over the Bernstein to the south could reach, controlled.

With the extremely rare finds of amber from the early 2nd millennium B.C. BC they are probably exclusive gifts from well-travelled people from Central or Western Europe to the elites in the south. After the end of the Aunjetitz culture around 1550 B.C. The picture changes and one can speak of widespread trade, which made amber available in larger quantities in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.