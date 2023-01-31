Long-distance travel: which is not true!

Of course, everyone can travel around the world by bicycle.

It’s not difficult to cycle 30.40 kilometers a day. And just stop for a leisurely lunch and then check-in at a comfortable hotel.

But retirees taking bike rides in 3rd world countries? Camping? Cycling more than 100 kilometers a day. IT IS NOT POSSIBLE MOST WOULD SAY.

Wrong. Traveling to Patagonia (aged 61) – From El Chaten to Ushuaia, I braved 90km winds, camped, and cycled 116km in one day.

A journey of many encounters. On one of them, I met Leon Tillieux, a 75-year-old Belgian cyclist. When we met, he was fighting headwinds on his way to Ushuaia. Leon had been traveling alone for months camping. During his trip he photographed and talked with every cyclist he met.

It was a delightful conversation. Realizing my surprise, when he told me his age, he was soon telling me about one of his encounters –

Arnoldo 81 years old who had already cycled 14,000 km in Argentina and Chile in the last two years.

The meeting with Leon was magical. Seeing her smile, feeling her dynamism and her courage, made me feel capable of CONTINUE RIDE FOR AT LEAST 15 MORE YEARS!

NOTHING COULD BE FURTHER FROM THE TRUTH. If you have two working lungs, you can go on a bicycle trip.

Of course, a little physical exercise helps. I walk daily and cycle short distances every other day. Strategy that helps increase lung resistance.

The beauty of cycling is that you can start slow and build up gradually. There is no need to cycle 100 kilometers on the first day. In fact, many cyclists feel comfortable riding around 60 kilometers a day. My average when traveling is around 50km. Sometimes I pedal 30KM.

ON A BICYCLE TRIP YOU DON’T LOOK FOR RECORDS, NOR GREAT SPEEDS. WE SEEK LEARNING, KNOWLEDGE, EXPERIENCES AND LEISURE.

Do not. This is not true. In 2014, I went on my first bike trip – Estrada Real (from Ouro Preto to Diamantina). To do the route I BOUGHT A USED BIKE. In my building’s garage there were several bicycles with abandoned “spider webs”. I put an ad in the elevator asking who wanted to sell a bicycle. The one that appeared I bought – by chance a well-known brand

And she has traveled thousands of kilometers around the world.

My friends nicknamed her “DINO” from dinosaur. She is with me to this day. What I do is review and maintenance from time to time).

The equipment too, I look for those made in Brazil. Instead of the classy-looking Ortlieb saddlebags (famosinho), mine is from Ararauna. He has been with me for 7 years and does his job very well.

IT IS EASY TO BE A VICTIM OF ALL THE MARKETING AROUND HIGH-TECH EQUIPMENT. BUT YOU MUST NOT GET RID.

But could I bike around the world without all the big gear? You bet!

Unless you like to spend. Traveling by bicycle is the cheapest way to travel.

Admittedly, I’m quite thrifty. There are times when I could use a little more comfort. But, I don’t mind camping and staying in hostels. I also don’t mind making meals on my own. Doing supermarket is a great economy.

The important thing is to keep an eye on your budget. Making this a long distance bike ride is probably within reach.

I read many reports about how painful it is to travel by bicycle.

Lamenting for example headwinds and weather extremes. They talk about steep mountain passes and rutted back roads. Stories of how difficult it is to cycle through the desert carrying a week’s supply of water. Yes, while there is some truth to all this talk about suffering, there is a bit of exaggeration.

An CYCLING CAN BE AS COMFORTABLE AS YOU WANT.

If you don’t want climbs, look for flat routes. Yes, they exist.

If you find a hill difficult for you, push. What’s the problem.

And if you’re not too proud, hitchhike or take public transport when the pain and tiredness hit. Suffering is almost always optional, no matter where in the world you choose to ride.

And remember after a tough climb, when you reach the top the VIEW always pays off. And the descent is a delight.

If you don’t want to face the cold or the heat. It has spring and October, times of pleasant temperatures.

Yes, the roads are sometimes bad, but I doubt that during the route you won’t find a smooth stretch. Always have.

And if your budget allows it, there are many companies that organize trips. What’s more, they take your luggage to the destination and you don’t have to carry weight.

That is, it all depends on your choice. The important thing is to plan.

You can come back from a cycle trip TALKING ABOUT HOW PLEASANT THE TRIP WAS.