Long March 4 Series Successfully Launches 100th Rocket with Fengyun 3 06 Star

August 3, 2023 – At 11:47, China achieved yet another milestone in its space program as the Long March 4C carrier rocket successfully launched the Fengyun 3 06 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was successfully deployed into its intended orbit, marking a complete success for the mission.

This launch is particularly significant as it signifies the 100th launch of the Long March-4 series of carrier rockets. China‘s carrier rocket development has now achieved another record by reaching the 100-launch mark.

The successful launch of the Fengyun 3 06 satellite also marks a major advancement in China‘s space capabilities, specifically in the field of ultraviolet hyperspectral detection. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the Fengyun satellite and its ability to gather important data on ultraviolet phenomena.

The achievement of the 100th launch of the Long March-4 series of carrier rockets is a testament to China‘s commitment to advancing its space program and exploring new frontiers. With each successful launch, China is further establishing itself as a major player in the global space industry.

