The University Library will support students at Chemnitz University of Technology on March 9, 2023 in writing their homework – bilingual advisory services available for the first time

This year, the “Long Night of Postponed Homework” will take place after a long break and for the first time in the University Library (UB) of Chemnitz University of Technology (Straße der Nations 33). It starts on March 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. Participation is free of charge and open to all students at Chemnitz University of Technology.

Over 700 workstations are available in the UB for ideal writing and research conditions. This offer also includes group and individual workstations with computers or connection options for your own laptops.

In addition, representatives from the faculties and central facilities of Chemnitz University of Technology and the Chemnitz-Zwickau student union and an external speaker offer workshops. These include offers for motivation, research, tips and tricks for the electronic creation of the manuscript, career opportunities after graduation as well as health and relaxation exercises.

There will also be information stands in the foyer of the University Library where participants can find out about topics such as literature research, working methods, writing techniques, EDP and social and psychological factors in academic work.

Many people and departments at Chemnitz University of Technology were involved in organizing the “Long Night of Deferred Housework”. These include the UB, the Chemnitz-Zwickau student union, the student council of the TU Chemnitz, the student councils, the university computer center (URZ), the method competence center of the faculty for human and social sciences, the start-up network SAXEED, the center for foreign languages ​​and the center for sports and sports Health promotion (ZfSG). In addition, the organizers were able to talk to Dr. Peggy Jacob win an external expert from Berlin for writing advice. After the introductory lecture by Tina Horlitz from the Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau, she will talk about strategies for dealing with so-called “procrastination”.

The Studentenwerk will take care of your physical well-being with snacks and drinks.

Extensive program for optimal results – Bilingual offers for the first time

The ZfSG offers a “moving break” every hour from 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Britta Maskow, research associate at the Methods Competence Center, will provide information and tips on how to deal with surveys in the field of empirical social research.

The following UB workshops at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. deal with literature research and literature management systems. For the first time, these lectures will be in German and English.

Finally it will be with Dr. Burkhard Müller from the Foreign Language Center and Dr. Melanie Hühn from the Chair of Intercultural Communication (Head: Prof. Dr. Heidrun Friese) will give writing advice with experts.

At 9 p.m., Antje Schreiber from the URZ will give tips on how to avoid common mistakes in LaTeX manuscripts.

At 9:30 p.m., Dr. Susanne Schübel from the SAXEED start-up network on ways to become self-employed during and after her studies.

The time from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. is dedicated exclusively to household chores.

(Author: Dr. Wolfgang Lambrecht)

02.03.2023

