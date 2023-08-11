Long queue to buy tomatoes, video goes viral on social media

Long queue to buy tomatoes

Due to the skyrocketing price of tomatoes, tomatoes are now beyond the reach of the poor class. The middle class has also become very cautious in buying and using tomatoes. While tomatoes are considered essential for most dishes. The month of July is full Tomato price per kg in the country 300-200-150 Rs. per kg was spent on purchase.

Tomato per kg in many cities even today 200 Rupees are being sold. People allege that the central government has not taken any steps to restore or reduce the prices of tomatoes. Neither have the state governments paid any attention to the reduction in tomato prices. While most of the tomato cultivation is done in every state, every district, every town and every town.

There was the group of media who had spent hours dancing about the shortage of flour in Pakistan, the increase in its prices, the fights and long queues to get the flour and the increase in the prices of commodities other than tomatoes. He kept silent on the sudden increase in the prices of tomatoes and other commodities in his own country. A few channels even missed the harm of eating tomatoes.

In the past few months, not only tomatoes, but also the price of all essential commodities, the common man has become a victim of severe problems. 600 Up to Rs 700 It has reached up to Rs. per kg. Now there is no mention of the increase in the prices of toptrol, diesel and cooking gas.!!

In such a situation, a video has gone viral on social media. In which it can be seen that there is a long queue to buy tomatoes, in which the number of women is visible. After seeing this video, social media users are writing that People of this country are used to standing in queues since demonetisation.!!

Sachin Gupta, Senior Journalist of Denik Bhaskar 25 The second video, which is from Ghaziabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh, was tweeted saying, “This is a queue to buy tomatoes. On behalf of the district administration. 130 Tomatoes are being charged Rs 200 per kg has reached Rs.

In this video, it can be seen that the residents of this society are engaged in buying tomatoes with great discipline by lining up on both sides of a tempo erected near the Mahagan Society of Ghaziabad. According to reports, subsidized market in different cities of Uttar Pradesh. Citizens are being given tomatoes at a lower price.

This line is for buying tomatoes. The district administration is providing tomatoes for Rs.130. While the rate of tomato has crossed Rs 200 per kg in Ghaziabad market. #Ghaziabad #Up #TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/Kcf6d6aLcv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 4, 2023

According to the available information, in addition to Visakhapatnam in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh, Raito Bazaar in other cities as well. 50 Tomatoes worth Rs.1 kg are being sold, where long queues are being seen. 200Rs. per kg is being sold. There in Tamil Nadu also to the people by Govt 60 Tomatoes are being charged Rs.

