Home News Long queues to and from the mountain, A27 blocked, Agordina on tilt. The road network in Ponte nelle Alpi is also clogged
News

Long queues to and from the mountain, A27 blocked, Agordina on tilt. The road network in Ponte nelle Alpi is also clogged

by admin
Long queues to and from the mountain, A27 blocked, Agordina on tilt. The road network in Ponte nelle Alpi is also clogged

Yet another morning of passion on the Alemagna, towards Cadore. The return traffic is also intense, with vehicles queuing up from Ospitale

BELLUNO. Uphill queues, but also of tourists returning from holidays. Yet another morning of passion on the provincial roads, with long queues signaled from 10 am toexit of the A27 towards Longarone and Pieve di Cadore. At 11.30 there were three kilometers of queue.

There are numerous vehicles headed for the Dolomites, but also those returning: the queue for those who have finished their holidays started in Ospitale around 11.30. At 12 he left from the Cadore bridge.

We proceed at walking pace in both directions of travel, with the vehicles lined up in Pian di Vedoia, Fortogna, Faè, but also in Termine, Ospitale and gradually along the Alemagna.

Discomforts in the morning also a Piaia and Canevoi, because many motorists choose to exit at the first toll booth of the A27. Some abandon the state road looking for alternative routes, there are those who go down the road that goes to Paiane and then go up again from the church of Cadola. The result is a long snake of cars in a queue, a situation that complicates traffic even for residents.

Critical situation also on Sr 203 Agordina, with queues in both directions. Climbing up, the queues begin at the fire brigade roundabout in Agordo, on the ring road, and continue at a walking pace up to Cencenighe.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

See also  Bad weather on Alpago, Palapieve damaged

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Coronavirus, latest news: in Italy 24,394 new cases...

Bike safety for Chivasso, 400 mountaineers ask for...

Epidemic, high temperature, wildfires, river cut-off, disasters in...

Gualtieri, “Stancanelli new head of the Rome cabinet”

Put pressure on Xi?For the first time, the...

Coca cola withdrawn due to chemical risk: “It...

Efforts to hold Changchun Agricultural Expo at a...

Collision between two cars, four injured

The United Front Work Department of the Heilongjiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy