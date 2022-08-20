Yet another morning of passion on the Alemagna, towards Cadore. The return traffic is also intense, with vehicles queuing up from Ospitale

BELLUNO. Uphill queues, but also of tourists returning from holidays. Yet another morning of passion on the provincial roads, with long queues signaled from 10 am toexit of the A27 towards Longarone and Pieve di Cadore. At 11.30 there were three kilometers of queue.

There are numerous vehicles headed for the Dolomites, but also those returning: the queue for those who have finished their holidays started in Ospitale around 11.30. At 12 he left from the Cadore bridge.

We proceed at walking pace in both directions of travel, with the vehicles lined up in Pian di Vedoia, Fortogna, Faè, but also in Termine, Ospitale and gradually along the Alemagna.

Discomforts in the morning also a Piaia and Canevoi, because many motorists choose to exit at the first toll booth of the A27. Some abandon the state road looking for alternative routes, there are those who go down the road that goes to Paiane and then go up again from the church of Cadola. The result is a long snake of cars in a queue, a situation that complicates traffic even for residents.

Critical situation also on Sr 203 Agordina, with queues in both directions. Climbing up, the queues begin at the fire brigade roundabout in Agordo, on the ring road, and continue at a walking pace up to Cencenighe.