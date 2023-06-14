Home » “Long Tax Lei Feng sent two orders of happiness” A-level enterprises are full of happiness
"Long Tax Lei Feng sent two orders of happiness" A-level enterprises are full of happiness

“Long Tax Lei Feng sent two orders of happiness” A-level enterprises are full of happiness

In order to promote the rapid and efficient implementation of the four batches of measures in 2023, the “Spring Breeze Action on Convenience of Taxation for the People”, the Jinta County Taxation Bureau took the opportunity of the province’s “Breakthrough Year for the Business Environment” to continue to carry out the “Long Tax Lei Feng Sends Happiness Two Orders” “Activity, strive to solve problems and increase convenience for taxpayers, and the high-quality, attentive and thoughtful tax services have won unanimous praise from taxpayers.

Jinta Branch of Zhangye Xingsheng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. is one of the A-level tax credit enterprises in Jinta County. It’s actually possible to help through the platform.” said Li Guomei, the taxpayer of the company. In order to comprehensively improve the happiness of taxpayers, Jinta County Taxation Bureau has firmly established the “taxpayer-centered” service concept, improved the service quality and efficiency of “Long Tax Lei Feng”, and connected taxation in an all-round way with “Long Tax Lei Feng” as the center Publicity, “Two Bills of Happiness”, business handling, etc., realize “one-touch access” to tax policies, “quick answers to questions” and electronic delivery of “happiness menu” for difficult questions. The “Long Tax Lei Feng” all-staff assistance service platform realizes remote assistance, taxpayers can easily handle common tax-related business through “Long Tax Lei Feng” even without leaving home, and the cost of taxpayers’ tax handling has been greatly reduced.

“Through the ‘Two Orders of Happiness’, we can know which preferential policies the company can enjoy and which preferential policies the company has already enjoyed. It can be said that it is clear at a glance.” Legal representative Zhang Hongxin said. Jinta Branch of Zhangye Xingsheng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. has a very high evaluation of the “Two Bills of Happiness”. The legal representative Zhang Hongxin believes that “Two Bills of Happiness” is not only a convenient service method, but also a way for the tax department to respect taxpayers and provide services An attitude of taxpayers. (Liu Yan, Ma Jianyan)

