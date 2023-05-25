Long-term solutions instead of quick draft legislation

But where does the focus need to be placed? delivery bottlenecks to get rid of? For Ulrike Holzgrabe one thing is for sure: »We have to think about how we supply chains make more resilient as we diversify from supply chains achieve and basically have to say what that is worth to us«. You can’t go fast there bills come and a long-term solution must be discussed. Bringing production back and getting out of this situation takes at least three to five years. »delivery bottlenecks, delivery and production are very complex processes. Above all, however, we should concentrate on having enough anti-infective and oncological drugs,” he said Holzgrabe further. Achieving this, however, is not easy. »Penicillins and cephalosporins are still relatively easy to produce. But many others Antibiotics have a much more complex manufacturing process. And that is indeed what we should focus on. Although I don’t think that we will ultimately become independent of an Asian market.« It is a »bit naive« to say »we are bringing production back«, he says Holzgrabe. There is not one active ingredient and one company that works for one supply bottleneck are responsible, production runs worldwide through many intermediate stages. “It’s a very complex matter,” explained Holzgrabe further.