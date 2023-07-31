Long-term unchanged Taiwan stock fund has potential

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to raise interest rates by 1 yard in July, which was in line with market expectations. Even if it will not cut interest rates this year, there is a consensus that the trend of raising interest rates has come to an end because inflationary pressures have slowed down. The impact of interest rates is expected to gradually decline, and the Fed no longer expects a U.S. economic recession, and will move towards a soft landing. The reduction in the risk of recession makes the performance of the medium and long-term capital market not bearish. Corporate expectations, driven by the performance of U.S. stocks, are expected to continue to be bullish in Taiwan stocks , The performance of Taiwan stock funds in the market outlook is optimistic.

The research team of Risheng Taiwan Sustainable Growth Dividend Fund stated that the market is concerned about the future trend of US interest rates, and the evaluation of Taiwan stocks has returned to the long-term average value. The economy is expected to gradually improve in half a year, and individual stocks still have a lot of room for performance. In terms of medium and long-term trends, Taiwan stocks still have the opportunity to continue to fluctuate and rise.

The research team of Risheng Taiwan Sustainable Growth Dividend Fund pointed out that although consumer electronics terminal demand is not likely to have large urgent orders or surprises before the third quarter, AI server-related stocks in the second half of the year have opportunities to perform better than expected. Still biased, the focus of industry observation continues to be on the AI ​​Server supply chain, including silicon intellectual property, servers, foundry, Switch, optical communications, chassis, heat dissipation, etc., and the performance in the second half of the year may still be better than expected .

Qunyi Changan Fund Manager Wang Yaolong believes that Taiwan’s economic climate continues to show blue lights but the bottom has already been established. Currently, except for AI, most industries are in a weak recovery. However, the factors of the base period make the export orders and economic growth rate in the fourth quarter expected to increase significantly, and stimulate the performance of the stock market.

