Long traffic jams around Bonn due to blocked A59 – Rhineland – News

For the next six weeks, the Autobahn 59 between the Bonn-Nordost Autobahn triangle and the Vilich junction will be completely closed in both directions. The reason: Deutsche Bahn is expanding the S-13 route to four tracks there. The A59 motorway bridge runs just above it. This bridge now has to be widened so that trains can later run under it on four tracks. That should last until August 4th.

Detour routes clogged

Motorists must expect considerable delays on the A59 in the direction of Bonn, as they are directed onto the A565 and thus onto the Bonn North Bridge. From there you can then drive to Bonn city centre. But traffic is also backed up there.

There are also long traffic jams on the B56 in Sankt Augustin. Many motorists use this route as a shortcut from Siegburg and Hennef to Bonn. They want to bypass the blockage. On the country road from Niederkassel in the direction of Bonn-Beuel and Königswinter, a tin caravan has been torturing itself since the early hours of the morning, mostly at walking pace.

Queues at the ferry

The city of Bonn provides information on its website about all alternative routes and detours, combined with the request to better use local public transport or to ride a bicycle. The Rhine ferries are also good alternatives. But at the ferry terminal in Niederkassel-Mondorf it was only quiet in the early morning. There were already long queues around 8 a.m.

Traffic jams are to be expected in front of the ferry terminal on the opposite side of the Rhine in the afternoon. Motorists should then also allow for long waiting times on the other detour routes during rush hour.

We report on this topic today WDR2: Local time Ruhr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

