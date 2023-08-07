Long unresolved problems come to the surface. What is the crisis in the relations between Poland and Ukraine

Poland summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw in connection with the statements of Ukrainian politicians critical of blocking the transit of Ukrainian grain. It responded to the earlier summons of the Polish ambassador in Kyiv by the Ukrainian Ministry of Diplomacy after a representative of the Polish president accused Ukraine of insufficient gratitude for support.

This is not the only manifestation of the crisis in Polish-Ukrainian relations. Meanwhile, Polish journalists, experts and volunteers who professionally deal with Ukraine warn that scandalous situations are constantly happening at border crossings.

Rude approach of Polish border and customs services towards Ukrainian travelers and frequent humiliating behavior is standard. Warsaw and Kyiv have been ignoring this problem for a long time, and the construction of new border crossings has stopped.

The situation is complicated by the so far unresolved logistical problems related to the low capacity of passages for cargo and passenger traffic and insufficient rail access to Polish seaports, which prevents the transit of Ukrainian grain.

With the partial stabilization of the security situation in some Ukrainian regions, ordinary people are increasingly frustrated with the situation at the border. At the same time, both sides are returning to considerations of their own economic and political interests, which in many cases are different.

Problems with the export of Ukrainian grain

In response to the words of Minister Marcin Przydacz from the office of President Andrzej Duda, Ukraine summoned the Polish ambassador.

Przydacz spoke on the government television TVP about the possible extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. Poland insists that the European Commission develop a common European solution. Warsaw has announced that if this does not happen, it will unilaterally extend the embargo itself, although this is illegal.

“Today, it is most important to defend the interests of the Polish farmer. We are in harvest time. Polish grain must be collected, stored and distributed at a reasonable, decent price,” said the presidential minister.

He stated that “Ukraine has received really great support from Poland” and should appreciate it. And thus accept

