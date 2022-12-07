Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy recovering with bookings increasing even up to 100 percent in some cities of art. For the Feast of the Immaculate Conception from 7 to 11 December, the offers on the major OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) recorded a good rate of saturation of accommodation facilities. This is the figure that emerges from a study by Enit (National Tourism Agency).

Peaks of reservations in the Immaculate Conception

Reservations of rooms available in accommodation facilities on OTA channels are currently at 35% for the week of 5 to 12 December, an increase compared to 19.6% in the same period of 2021. With peaks on the days of the Immaculate Conception from 8 to 10 December when the respective saturation rate reaches 43.8%, 50.2% and 44.9% against 14.6%, 16.7% and 19.7% in 2021.

Mountain tourism drives the season

It is mountain tourism that drives the season, leading the way in preferences and always on bridge days it far exceeds the national average with 62.4%, 68.9% and 60.0% of booked availability. The lake also did well (8 December 47.4%; 9 December 52.4%: 10 December 49.8%), cultural tourism (48.3%; 56.1%; 47.8%) and thermal tourism ( 51.6%; 53.1%; 46.4%).

Airline bookings from abroad to Italy +57.3%

International travelers confirm their preferences for Italy even in this anticipation of Christmas. For the week of 5 to 11 December, air bookings from abroad to Italy are over 74,000 and increase by +57.3% compared to the same period in 2021. These are mainly travelers from the USA and the Iberian Peninsula.

Arrivals from the USA and Spain are at the top

Airport arrivals from abroad are driven by US (10,689; +37.9% on 2021) and Spanish origins, for which the greatest growth is also recorded compared to the same week of 2021 (7,168; +78.8%). The data from France is slightly down, which, at the moment, sees a drop of -4.1% This week Italy does not reach the volumes of its competitors Spain and France but exceeds them in terms of growth performance with a +57.3% in the week of 5-11 December 2022 on 2021 compared to Spain (+15.5%) and France (+42.7%) and Greece (+48.1%) exceeded by 10 percentage points.