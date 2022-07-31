Investigators at work to find out what the child may have ingested, checks on the behavior of the parent with respect to the supervision of the child. This morning the official defender Mauro Gasperin was summoned by the carabinieri of the Longarone station, who communicated the opening of a file against his client.

LONGARONE. Investigations underway on the conduct of Diego Feltrin, the father of little Nicolò. The man is formally investigated, as a due deed, for the death of his two-year-old son, which took place last Thursday. This morning the official defender Mauro Gasperin was summoned by the carabinieri of the Longarone station, who communicated the opening of a file against his client. There is still no precise charge, but the suspect may have violated the obligation to supervise the minor, whom he was occupying, at Codissago park Sydney. He is the last to have seen him alive, in addition to the doctors of the emergency room of the Pieve di Cadore hospital. The toxicological examination and the autopsy, scheduled for Wednesday, will clarify the causes of death.

On Thursday morning, the father had accompanied Nicolò to the public garden under the house and suddenly he realized that the little boy had put something picked up from the ground in his mouth, this he told first to the doctors of the Pieve hospital, then to the investigators.

A handful of soil, which will be the toxicological examination to clarify what it contained, but it could have caused the fatal illness of the afternoon. Dad Dario had been ready to make him spit it out and, later, the child does not appear to have vomited. At around 2 pm he began to experience a malaise, which convinced the man to take the car and run towards the Cadorino hospital and not the San Martino di Belluno, because in the north direction the state road 51 of Alemagna is less busy and smoother, in the absence of traffic lights and roundabouts. More than one villager has confirmed that he prefers Pieve di Cadore to Belluno when there is a health problem.

The military also went to John Paul II, where they acquired the patient’s medical record and heard both the doctors who were on duty on Thursday afternoon and the colleagues who were not present. The aim is to understand if everything possible has been done to save Nicolò’s life, given that the child entered the emergency department in red code and his conditions were already critical.

The death was ascertained at 4 pm and it will be the autopsy, already scheduled for Wednesday, at the San Martino morgue by the coroner appointed by the magistracy Antonello Cirnelli, to give the answers on the causes of death. But it will take a few months. To understand whether or not the Feltrin family will appoint their own consultant to attend the autopsy.