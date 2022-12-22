Home News Longarone, check under the tree to the families of the children of 2020 and 2021
Longarone, check under the tree to the families of the children of 2020 and 2021

Longarone, check under the tree to the families of the children of 2020 and 2021

The tradition of municipal contributions to newborns is back. The Administration has in fact delivered allowances to the families of children born in 2020 and 2021thus recovering the stop period due to the pandemic.

«This little aid to the birth rate that we hold dear is back», say mayor Roberto Padrin and family councilor Manola Sacchet, «with 41 checks for children born in the past two years and still resident. Demography is always stable but low (between 2020 and 2021 only 51 children were born) but we do our best to give services and contributions. The good news is that even for 2023 we have managed to find the resources to continue to finance educator, after-school and summer camp services for the younger sections of our population”.

All the parents of the children were therefore given a contribution of 240 euros and also a special gift: a music album with 12 songs of lullabies composed by the vocal group Kantas.

Born in 2020: Iva Scepina, Ahmed Wafa, Maria Viola Pol, Astrid Burigo, Isabella Danielis, Claudia Bellicano, Leonardo Cori, Aurora Pradella, Giulia Bez, Giovanni Bratti, Lucas Nicola Mazzucco, Andrea Manarin, Giulia Olivotto, Ludovica De Bona, Manuela Nicole D’Incà , Samuele Salvador, Martin Masoch, Aurora Avella, Giulia Facca and Cecilia Sandra Zoldan.

Born in 2021: Elia Zen, Simone Sabatini, Wassim Lambarki, Isaac Feltrin, Wissal El Safy, Tommaso De Bon, Ilyas Rebroub, Mark Jakovijevic, Nicole Calvi, Lukas Sina, Diana Doro, Walter Angelo Pollazzon, Enea Follesa, Nohemy Goatin, Rachele Mognol, Alessandro Cettiga , Emilio Riccobon, Chimson Samuel Ndukwe, Matilde De Menech, Elodie De Bon and infinite Amelie Zoldan.

