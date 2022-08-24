The citizens who have lived with the factory since 1989 and all the inconveniences that derive from it, have also brought a petition to the Province and Municipality of Longarone, accompanied by 123 signatures, to declare their absolute opposition to the expansion of production.

LONGARONE. “Carcinogenic fumes, poor studies, incorrect analysis of the increase in heavy vehicle traffic”. The citizens of Fortogna, together with those of the “Respira Feltre” committee say no to the expansion of production in the Metalba plant. They write it in the observations, which they filed in the Province for the Environmental Impact Assessment procedure (Via) which will be used to authorize, or not, the increase of the smelting capacity in the Fortogna plant to 120 tons per day.

The citizens who have lived with the factory since 1989 and all the resulting inconveniences, have also brought a petition to the Province and Municipality of Longarone, accompanied by 123 signatures, to declare their absolute opposition to the expansion of production.

In its observations, the Fortogna committee states that “the substances emitted by the foundry, even if they comply with the legal limits, are all carcinogenic” and therefore “this alone should be sufficient to deny any expansion”.

The technical observations, on the other hand, highlight: «The studies on the effects of the enlargement carried out by the Ecoricerche laboratory, such as the prediction of the impact of pollutants in the atmosphere on the ground, the study of Impact on roads, the VInCA, etc. they are not absolutely reliable as the current state is assessed considering the data recorded with the actual production of 2021, which must be compared to the expected production required, therefore with an increase of 65.4% “. Going through the documents (Annex C.6) we speak of an increase of 84%, when the one envisaged by the Ecoricerche Laboratory is “only 35%”.

Citizens then highlight some inconsistencies they found in the documentation presented by Metalba. They range from the request to introduce new EWC codes and to use other waste, including those of iron and steel (“to produce aluminum?” They ask) to the “incorrect” study of the impact that the increase in heavy vehicle traffic will have on the town of Fortogna: «The real increase will be 84%», we read, «the vehicles will go from 2355 to over 4300. So the impact of emissions induced by transport is to be completely reviewed».

Finally, “there is no consistency between the dust measured in the two periodic checks of 22 April and 21 October 2021 and the average value measured by the continuous check on the same day”. So are the values ​​of the other pollutants reliable? Citizens are still wondering, in the summary press release sent.

In light of all the critical issues, the requests are precise: to formulate a negative judgment of environmental compatibility and not to authorize the upgrading of a foundry within an inhabited center; increase independent controls on atmospheric emissions with particular attention to dioxins and heavy metals, for which soil analyzes must also be carried out; provide for the obligation to install a continuous sampler of dioxins for stack emissions; request a preliminary survey of the pollution level at soil; carry out a preliminary epidemiological investigation to verify the effects of the company on the population of Fortogna; eliminate the authorization to melt waste, “less expensive for the company but with very serious repercussions on the environment and public health”.