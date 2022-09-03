LONGARONE. First significant signs of the actual economic savings generated by the nighttime shutdown of public lighting in the Longaronese area, even if the protests of citizens continue.

The municipal offices are making precise accounts but important figures are already emerging which confirm the goodness, at least from a strictly budgetary point of view, of the decision to turn off the street lamps for about 4 hours in the middle of the night. For the well-known reasons due to the large increase in energy costs that has affected the whole world since the end of 2021 and is constantly worsening, the Municipality of Longarone was among the first in the province to make this choice, but followed closely in the following weeks from many other realities including the capital Belluno.

“There are the first estimates of the effects of this decision”, comments the mayor Roberto Padrin, who had mentioned the topic in the last city council, “since the end of March, when they started to turn off the public lights from midnight to 4 in the morning , it is estimated that the savings have already been around 21 thousand euros. This figure must be confirmed with a series of comparisons and parameters with respect to the historic energy costs of the Municipality, but it will not deviate much from reality. It is therefore an important saving which confirms that the decision was right; even if we are aware of the discomfort caused. Some citizens legitimately protested “, continues Padrin,” because they feared for night security: but we have not had reports of serious incidents such as thefts or other directly favored by the “darkness” of recent months. Unfortunately it is known that thieves, based on the experience of some occasional episodes of the past, in our area mainly act in the afternoon. As we have already said, it was not possible to switch off in a different way than alternating street lamps for technical reasons. The problem of energy increases is still that of March, indeed it has perhaps worsened and the choice will continue in the future ». In the summer period the shutdown time follows the rhythms of solar lighting and therefore it happens that the streetlights are still off even around 5 in the morning: time when some people who work at night have to leave to go to work. This fact in particular has caused some recent complaints but, in the coming days, the shutdown time will be revised with the seasonal light change.