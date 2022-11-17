In Longarone from today, November 17, they are looking for a 51-year-old woman who has been missing from home for a couple of days. The alarm for searches was given by the family in the middle of the day: there are no more traces of Doris. The Longarone Alpine Rescue was activated around 13 to take part in the operations together with the firefighters, carabinieri, mountain rescue of the financial police. There has been no news of the woman since Tuesday evening, when she was last heard from by her family.

At the moment the rescuers, together with the firefighters and Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza are scouring the areas around the town of Longarone: to help the firefighters have also called in special teams from Varese and dog units.

Doris is 1.75 meters tall, has brown hair and eyes. Anyone who has seen her or has news of her is asked to call the police.