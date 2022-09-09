ROMA – To counter the imperialist appetites of Vladimir Putin it would be enough to update the tables of national energy requirements, Region by Region. A study by Arpae Emilia-Romagna (an agency within the National Environmental Protection System) has recently demonstrated the need to reduce the energy classes for municipal heating. This is because the climatic conditions in the region have changed (and probably the national ones have also changed). The article, the result of a collaboration between the Climate Observatory and the Agency’s Energy Observatory, was published in the magazine Ecoscience with the title: “Emilia warms up, let’s turn off the radiators”.

The last regional decree that regulated the question of consumption bands was from 1993, twenty-nine years ago, and was grafted onto the climatic values ​​of Emilia Romagna in the 1980s. Six bands are taken into consideration, from A to F: for each, the period of the year and the hours of daily operation of the heating systems in public and private buildings are regulated. The unit of measurement that defines the climatic bands is the degree-day of heating, which expresses the difference between the standard indoor comfort temperature (20 degrees centigrade) and the average daily temperature observed.





The analysis shows that the climatic conditions dating back to the 1980s do not correspond to the current regional situation, characterized by milder winters and the shortening of the cold season: in Emilia-Romagna the average temperatures of the 1991-2021 period increased by more than one degree compared to the previous thirty years. All 348 municipalities surveyed in 1993 belonged to the three coldest bands: two were in band D, 300 in E and 48 in F. Thanks to the Erg5 meteorological database it was discovered that between 2001 and 2021 the progressive warming of the winter period led to a conspicuous decrease in the municipalities belonging to the colder sectors (E, F) and to an increase in those in the relatively warmer range (D). The municipalities in D have become 68 (sixty-six more), the municipalities in band E have fallen to 264 (thirty-six less) and 18 (thirty less) are those in F, the most rigid. The phenomenon is even more evident if you look at it in terms of population: today 1.5 million inhabitants fall into band D (37 per cent of the entire Emilia-Romagna) against 130,000 in ’61 -’91 (era 3 percent of the total). In band F, the very cold, today there is less than 1 percent of the Emilia-Romagna population.

“Revising the tables would allow significant savings in energy consumption and natural gas,” says the report. In addition to fighting the non-war battle against Putin’s choices, which is removing Russian gas from the states of Europe, the legislative update would offer positive consequences “in terms of adaptation to climate change, reduction of CO emissions. 2 air quality and contrast to the current energy crisis “.

Finally, it would be necessary to “extend the analysis to the national level” and update the municipal consumption tables “every 5-10 years”.