THE INTERVIEW

Stefano Longo, president of the new Cortina Foundation, the body strongly desired by the Region, the Province of Belluno and the Municipality (together with the Hoteliers Association, the Cableway Consortium and the Cortina Ski Club) to manage the major sporting events of the coming years, has been reconfirmed. in the federal council of Fisi (Italian winter sports federation) resulting in the second most voted after Flavio Roda. Longo has been president of the Cortina Foundation since 3 May, the day of the formal establishment of the institution, which became fully operational at the end of June. Cortina Foundation and Fisi find themselves allies for the next few years, which will be crucial to get ready for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Tofane (with over 50%).

An excellent result from a personal profile to be elected as the second most voted. Is there no incompatibility now in the dual role of president of the Cortina Foundation and Fisi councilor?

«No, no incompatibility, because the Foundation has no institutional link with Fisi. Just as there was no incompatibility before, in the Cortina 2021 Foundation (the one that organized the World Cup, ndr), of which I was the managing director of Fisi, as head of the financial control committee. This is a work in continuity with what has been done up to now, but with even more ambitious goals ».

The bulk of the work will be on the Paralympics. How are you organizing?

«There is certainly a lot of play on the Paralympic Cortina, because most of the competitions take place here, and we have to try to be ready, but at the moment we are behind. As a Foundation, we will begin in March 2023 with the organization of the World Cup finals of athletes with disabilities. It will be a challenge for us, as Cortina has never hosted competitions of this kind; We will certainly make some mistakes, and I apologize for this in advance, but we must start to get ready for 2026. We must implement actions immediately to organize quality events linked to sport and inclusion ».

Have you already taken some action in this regard?

«We are setting up a sports development committee for the Paralympics, which will include Orlando Maruggi, president of the non-profit association“ The game never ends ”which has been working for years with disabled athletes; Luca Lacedelli, René De Silvestro’s coach; other people from the Ampezzo area, including the president of the hoteliers Stefano Pirro, who is working on the mapping of hotel accommodation for the disabled. The experience of the Paralympics, if well managed, for Cortina will be a significant cultural qualitative leap towards the disabled. Everything we do for the disabled is also good for the able-bodied, while the opposite is not true ».