Longyan Expressway Law Enforcement Detachment carries out intensive publicity activities for National Constitution Day – Society – Southeast Net

Longyan Expressway Law Enforcement Detachment carries out intensive publicity activities for National Constitution Day

Longyan Expressway Law Enforcement Detachment Launches Intensive Publicity Activities for National Constitution Day

On December 4th, the Longyan Expressway Law Enforcement Detachment and the Longyan City and District Transportation Bureau joined forces to launch intensive publicity activities for National Constitution Day. The event, which took place at the street square in Xinluo District, aimed to promote the spirit of the Constitution and build a socialist rule of law culture.

Despite the rainy weather, the enthusiasm of the people could not be dampened. Law enforcement officers took the opportunity to introduce the origin and significance of National Constitution Day, as well as educate the public on the contents of the Constitution. They also patiently addressed various legal issues raised by the public, including the dangers of riding “black cars.”

Utilizing methods such as on-site consultations and distribution of materials, the law enforcement officers successfully engaged with the masses and effectively promoted knowledge of the rule of law. The feedback from the people at the event was described as positive, with the integration of the spirit of the Constitution into the daily lives of the people.

Moving forward, the Longyan Traffic Law Enforcement Department has committed to upholding legal authority, safeguarding the territory, and fulfilling its responsibilities. The event served as a significant step in promoting constitutional awareness and implementing effective constitutional propaganda activities.

The event was considered a success in creating a strong atmosphere for all people to know, study, and understand the law, in honor of the 10th National Constitution Day. The efforts of the Longyan Expressway Law Enforcement Detachment and the Longyan City and District Transportation Bureau were acknowledged for their contributions to promoting the spirit of the Constitution and building a socialist rule of law culture.

