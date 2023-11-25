Longyuan’s “Qingge” sang loudly and the chill was obvious in the morning and evening – Xinhuanet

Longyuan’s “Qingge” is sung loudly and the chill is obvious in the morning and evening

As the winter season approaches, the chill in the air becomes more apparent, particularly in the morning and evening. On November 24, the provincial and municipal meteorological bureaus issued a statement regarding the weather conditions in Gansu Province. It was mentioned that in the short term, most of the province will continue to experience “sunny songs” with relatively stable temperatures, but the main theme will still be the cold.

In the five cities of Hexi, the local minimum temperature has dropped to a range between -14°C and -4°C, indicating a significant dip in the temperature. Additionally, there is a warning for icy roads in certain areas, emphasizing the need for caution when traveling.

Looking ahead, it is expected to be cloudy in Longnan, Tianshui, Pingliang, Qingyang, and Dingxi, with the possibility of light rain or sleet in some places. Meanwhile, Jiuquan City is expected to experience northwest winds of level 4 to 5. Moving into the following days, various parts of Gansu Province are anticipated to have either sunny or cloudy conditions. It was also noted that some areas will experience northwest winds of about level 5, with the potential for local sand and dust in certain northern parts of the province.

In Lanzhou City, the forecast includes cloudy conditions with temperatures ranging from -3°C to 8°C on the 25th, followed by sunny weather with temperatures between -4°C and 13°C on the 26th, and sunny conditions with temperatures ranging from -4°C to 9°C on the 27th. Meteorological experts have advised the public to be mindful of the significant temperature differences between day and night, and to take necessary measures to stay warm when venturing outdoors.

As the winter weather sets in, it is important for residents to stay informed about the forecast and take necessary precautions to stay safe and warm. The lingering cold and potential for icy conditions serve as reminders for everyone to exercise caution during this time.

This report was brought to you by Lanzhou Daily omni-media reporter Teng Xiaohong. Stay tuned for more updates on the weather and local conditions.

