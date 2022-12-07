After optimizing and adjusting the epidemic prevention and control policy in our city, the reporter went deep into the relevant places——



Look at the changes and changes in the lives of the masses



On December 5, our city optimized and adjusted its prevention and control policies, no longer carried out normal nucleic acid testing, and implemented “willing to check all”; except for nursing homes, welfare homes, primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and other special places, public transportation such as buses tools, enter public places, no longer check negative nucleic acid test certificates, and no longer scan “place codes”; personnel who purchase “four categories” of drugs through pharmacies no longer require nucleic acid tests and codes to promote inspections. So after the optimization and adjustment of prevention and control policies, what changes will happen to the lives of citizens? How to be your first health responsibility person? Yesterday, the reporter came to vegetable farms, shopping malls, pharmacies and other places to see what changes and changes have been brought to everyone’s life after the optimization and adjustment of prevention and control policies.

“Enter the store, please wear a mask and show your health code, thank you!” Yesterday afternoon, when the reporter walked into the RT-Mart Supermarket in Pinghu City, the original two staff at the entrance had been reduced to one, and the staff no longer required customers to scan. The “site code” will no longer check the 72-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate, but only require customers to wear masks, take temperature measurements and show health codes. In addition to large supermarkets, the reporter found during the visit that when entering other public places such as vegetable markets and pharmacies, residents only need to show their health codes to enter and exit smoothly. Similarly, the reporter found that citizens do not check the negative nucleic acid test certificates when taking buses and other public transportation in the city. They only need to show their health codes and wear masks.

Although the nucleic acid test results are no longer checked and the “place code” is no longer required to be scanned, all public places in our city still have the necessary epidemic prevention and control measures in place. “Although the epidemic prevention and control measures have been optimized and adjusted, our disinfection work is still the same as usual. We conduct comprehensive and full-coverage disinfection of all public areas in the store three times a day in the morning, noon and evening. In addition, our employees still implement one-day This inspection is not only responsible for ourselves, but also for our customers.” said Li Jianping, PCO supervisor of RT-Mart Supermarket in Pinghu City. At the same time, the reporter also learned that the city’s urban buses are also actively implementing epidemic prevention and control measures such as disinfection twice a day, regularly opening windows for ventilation, and nucleic acid testing for employees, so that citizens can take “safety buses.”

After the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control measures, the epidemic prevention card points at all expressways in our city have been removed, but the nucleic acid sampling points are still retained to provide free and convenient testing services for drivers and passengers in need. In addition, during the visit, the reporter found that the major nucleic acid sampling points in our city are operating as usual to meet the needs of the masses who are willing to do all the inspections. When sampling nucleic acids, citizens need to show their health codes and measure their body temperature, keep a safe distance, and no longer require scanning of site codes.

Once the health code is displayed, you can enter and exit most public places. After optimizing and adjusting the prevention and control policies, it seems that people’s lives are much more convenient. In fact, it puts forward higher requirements for epidemic prevention to the masses, that is, each of us must be ourselves The first person responsible for health actively abides by the basic principles of epidemic prevention and control. This is not only responsible for his own health, but also for the health of others, and even more responsible for the health of society.