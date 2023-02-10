Home News look at the requirements and apply
News

look at the requirements and apply

by admin
look at the requirements and apply

Through all its social networks, the company dedicated to the exploitation and processing of coal, Drummond Ltda, announced that it is looking for a motor grader operator.

The company specifies that the person interested in this position must have labor or professional technical training in motor grader operation; current driving license (Category B1 onwards); and minimum experience of 2 years in operation of this vehicle.

He stressed that he must be a person capable of teamwork, with analytical skills, effective communication, learning ability and results orientation.

In the same way, he pointed out that according to the company’s selection policies, priority will be given to interested people from the mining municipalities: La Jagua de Ibirico, El Paso, Chiriguana, Becerril and Agustín Codazzi.

Apply here: http://www.elempleo.com/co/sitio-empresarial/drummond/operador-de-motoniveladora/1885629230

See also  Ceresole Reale, the wrath of the Anpi on the monarchical flag on the Mila and the banner is removed

You may also like

Aura Violeta Castillo, Secretary of Culture of Chocó

Study and implement the spirit of the 4th...

The ELN wants different peace agreements from those...

Telemedicine: How teleconsultation revolutionized access to health in...

The 4th Plenary Session of the 13th Heshan...

Epa Colombia: meet your new girlfriend

The U.S. federal government and several states are...

Election of comptroller, ‘puts the Pereira Council in...

Five people were attacked by bees in Suaza,...

All 31 provinces have to live a tight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy