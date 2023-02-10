Through all its social networks, the company dedicated to the exploitation and processing of coal, Drummond Ltda, announced that it is looking for a motor grader operator.

The company specifies that the person interested in this position must have labor or professional technical training in motor grader operation; current driving license (Category B1 onwards); and minimum experience of 2 years in operation of this vehicle.

He stressed that he must be a person capable of teamwork, with analytical skills, effective communication, learning ability and results orientation.

In the same way, he pointed out that according to the company’s selection policies, priority will be given to interested people from the mining municipalities: La Jagua de Ibirico, El Paso, Chiriguana, Becerril and Agustín Codazzi.

Apply here: http://www.elempleo.com/co/sitio-empresarial/drummond/operador-de-motoniveladora/1885629230